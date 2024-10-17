If elections were held today, SDSM would not win even 10 percent of the votes, shows the latest poll conducted by IPIS.

According to the poll, VMRO-DPMNE would dominate the elections with 27.2 percent of the vote, while only 9.6 percent would go to SDSM. Additionally, more than a half of those polled have positive impressions from the first 100 days in office of the VMRO led Government.

SDSM is falling to the level of DUI, which is now vying to be the second largest party in Macedonia, with 8.5 percent of the vote, and is not far above VLEN either, with 7.8 percent.