Deputy Justice Minister Viktorija Avramovska – Madic said that she expects all 120 members of Parliament, including those from VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, to support the Bulgarian demands to amend the Constitution and include the Bulgarians in the preamble.

The Government makes statesman-like decisions. The French proposal wa accepted and it was transformed into a negotiating framework with the EU that can’t be changed. I believe that reason will prevail and that all 120 members of Parliament will vote in favor, Avramovska said.

She promised that the Government will organize debates and present the benefits of accepting the Bulgarian demands to the public. “We will not be harmed if we include not only the Bulgarians, but the Montenegrins, Croats and other nations in the Constitution”, she added.