After numerous criminal affairs and scandals that have been reported by the media in recent weeks involving senior government officials, the government is slowly but surely starting to collapse. After the three no confidence motions against Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Fight against Corruption Ljupco Nikolovski, the next in line is Minister of Health Venko Filipce.

First, VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament filed three no confidence motions against Deputy Prime Minister Dimitrov, and the reason was that the Deputy Prime Minister repeatedly ignored the Parliament and refused to attend the Parliament’s foreign affairs committee and explain the government’s policies in relation to the dispute with Bulgaria.

The third no confidence motion, which was only a month ago, showed that even then the ruling majority was weak, and Dimitrov managed with 53 votes in favor, and 55 votes against to survive it after twelve hours of discussion and heated debate between VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament and the ruling majority. Next on the list of VMRO-DPMNE for no confidence motion were Justice Minister Bojan Maricic and Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Fight against Corruption Ljupco Nikolovski.

This decision of VMRO-DPMNE was made after the Corruption Perceptions Index provided by Transparency international puts Macedonia at 111th place, and according to the analysis, the corruption situation in Macedonia is worse than Kosovo, Tanzania, Gambia and Belarus.

But despite the parliamentary procedures that require putting the no confidence motions on the agenda of the next parliamentary session, so far not only Nikolovski and Maricic are not on the agenda, but also there is no announcement when that would happen.

VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament informed on Wednesday that they will file no confidence motion against Health Minister Venko Filipce. At a press conference, MP Kiril Pecakov said that Minister Filipce is most responsible for the catastrophic and poor health situation in the country.

VMRO-DPMNE’s group in Parliament received support for the no confidence motion against Filipce from the MPs from the Albanian bloc from the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa.