Asked about the call from the SDSM party that public teachers go on strike, Education Minister Vesna Janevska said that this party had two terms to improve their living standards.

The protests are organized by SDSM, which was in power until yesterday. They had ministers, deputy ministers, other officials, and they left the country in a state of collapse and the ministry with a gaping financial hole, Janevska said.

The Minister said that she will continue to fight to increase teacher salaries as soon as the public finances have been stabilized.

The SDSM led protest is planned for tomorrow, and their main call is for an urgent increae in the teacher salaries.