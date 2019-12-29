VMRO-DPMNE maintains the position of party leader Hristijan Mickoski voiced today via a Facebook post, party spokesperson Naum Stoilkovski told “Republika” in relation to VMRO-DPMNE’s proposal for interim minister of interior.

SDSM has not yet officially informed the party about it position and decision. But it is unserious to communicate on such important topics through press releases. It is obvious that SDSM is bothered by professionals. You will be informed of any future decisions in a timely manner, spokesperson Stoilkovski said.