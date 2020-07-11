Today’s latest “bombs” in which the SDSM leader is again in the lead role have created panic in the government set.

Pro-government media outlets are trying to downplay the recording showing Zaev trying to settle the situation in the judiciary and to prolong SPO cases. But the truth is that Zaev admits that he made “combinations” with the former special prosecutor Janeva, and arranged the end of cases, such as Talir 2, the census and the “Postenska Banka” case.

However, most of the citizens will not be able to hear one of the recordings that were published today because it has been removed from YouTube .