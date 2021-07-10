The SDSM party is looking for excuses to avoid supporting the resolution on Bulgaria, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press statement today.

The opposition party proposed a resolution that, if approved, would be the consensus position of all Macedonian parties in the difficult and divisive negotiations with Bulgaria. SDSM initially rejected the very idea of having a joint position, but after a few days surprisingly accepted VMRO’s proposal. According to VMRO, SDSM is still trying to find a way to avoid ratifying it in the Parliament.