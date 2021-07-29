A text message, apparently sent to SDSM party supporters in Skopje’s Butel district, shows that the party is ordering members to show up and participate in canvassing campaigns.

The message gives the time and place when the activists should appear, and they are warned that “participation will be reviewed using your electronic cards”. The ruling party recently issued electronic membership cards and they are apparently going to be used to identify the members and keep track if they showed up for a mandatory activity.

Local elections are scheduled in October and the parties are already in campaign mode, scheduling small rallies and canvassing.