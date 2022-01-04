New SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski is violating the law on high education with his decision to appoint deans from public faculties to the Executive Board of the SDSM party, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.

The opposition party informs that Ana Daneva Markova, pro-dean of the Medical Faculty, and Misko Ralev, dean of the Architecture Faculty, are among the new Executive Board members, which is a direct violation of the law adopted in 2019.