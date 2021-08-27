The SDSM party strongly condemned the decision by Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski to launch an independent bid for a second term. Dimitrievski was elected on the SDSM ticket in 2017, but has frequently criticized the party, and its leader Zoran Zaev, especially for his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and the concessions on national identity issues.

Dimitrievski’s move now splits the SDSM camp in Kumanovo, and creates an opening for the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Toni Mihajlovski.