SDSM has launched a campaign on social media and instant messaging apps in defense of Venko Filipce after he submitted his resignation on Friday following the tragic Tetovo covid hospital fire.

The red viber of SDSM is burning. In the group with an interesting name SDSM UDBA, the organizational secretary of the party Martin Popov organizes the party instructions for the health institutions, mayors, presidents of branches to stand “in defense of Venko Filipce”.

Our support is needed right now for the party’s vice president. You know what he has done for all of us here. Let’s spread positive things about him en masse. We must not lose a man like him now, just before the elections, it is about Filipce, writes Popov in the party instructions.

At the same time, Facebook is flooded with praise for the work of the minister with belated moral. Support for the party vice president and Minister of Health was expressed via Facebook by Goran Sugareski, Bogdanka Kuzeska, Snezana Kaleska Vanceva… There are also posts on the Facebook groups such as the Support for Venko Filipce, formed last March at the beginning of the pandemic, presenting him a victim from the fire situation rather than a resigned minister.