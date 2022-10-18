So much from the “fighters” for a healthy environment and the “green” agenda, VMRO-DPMNE MP Dafina Stojanoska commented on her Facebook profile, after yesterday SDSM, DUI and LDP MPs voted against the amendment to the Law on Forests. It is a proposal of VMRO-DPMNE to insert a paragraph in Article 75 which would prohibit the setting up and construction of temporary buildings, residences, and holiday homes in the national parks of Macedonia and the impossibility of any legalization of those buildings that will have to be demolished or removed.

For this amendment, out of 110 MPs present, only VMRO-DPMNE MPs with 31 MPs voted “for”, and 47 MPs were against.