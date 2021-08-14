VMRO-DPMNE’s lead over SDSM is increasing due to corruption and incapacity to deal with the covid crisis, also the state in general.

The latest poll conducted by the US National Democratic Institute close to the Republicans and President Joe Biden, shows that VMRO-DPMNE holds a convincing lead over SDSM. That is four percent, ie VMRO-DPMNE has the support of 14 percent, and SDSM 10 percent.

Only a year ago, in an NDI poll published in media close to the ruling SDSM together with BESA held a lead of 5% over the VMRO-DPMNE coalition, and Zaev enjoyed the greatest trust among citizens. The poll was released shortly before the July 15th snap parliamentary elections.

A year later, ahead of the regular local elections, the NDI poll is a strong message to the government and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev that they are losing the support of the people.

The poll published by the National Democratic Institute confirmed that the people will defeat Zoran Zaev and SDSM in the next elections due to bad policies, crime and corruption. The NDI poll clearly shows that the citizens no longer trust SDSM and that they are pursuing a completely wrong policy, commented VMRO-DPMNE on the NDI poll.