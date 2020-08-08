After the two parties issued a joint statement that they are close to an agreement, SDSM sources told “360 Degrees” that the meeting between Ljupco Nikolovski and Artan Grubi does not mean that an agreement has been reached.

Several media outlets reported on Friday that SDSM and DUI have already agreed to form a new government, conveying SDSM’s statement after the meeting of their Secretary General Ljupco Nikolovski with Artan Grubi from DUI. In the statement, SDSM says that they agree with DUI on several principles on which the “possible joint government program” should be based, but there is nothing in it about who will lead the government, given DUI’s request for Albanian prime minister, even for only in one part of the mandate of the new government.