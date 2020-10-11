SDSM member of Parliament Laze Tanevski informed the public that he is positive to the coronavirus. He is the second member of the ruling majority to be confirmed as positive today, after Ismail Jahoski from DUI was rushed to the Infectious Diseases Clinic with Covid-19 symptoms.

Tanevski said that he has no Covid symptoms and is feeling well. He will self-isolate, which adds to the problems with having the Parliament operational and maintaining a quorum. The ruling majority has only 62 seats, just one above the bare minimum needed to support the Government and most of its proposals, as well as convening sessions.