VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that members of Parliament from the SDSM led coalition have raised the possibility of leaving its ranks and switching over to the opposition. With the ruling majority holding just 62 seats in the 120 seat Parliament, any defection could be fatal to the Zaev Government.

They are angry with Zaev who has made huge promises to them but delivered nothing. They are also dissatisfied with how Zaev manages the party, the coalition and the country. They come to us on their own, they are tied with seeing the Parliament treated as a flea market, Mickoski said during a Star TV interview.

Mickoski blamed the Zaev regime for the disastrous state of public healthcare, the economic collapse and the failure to organize a proper online education. To avoid accountability for all these failures, Mickoski said, the regime is trying to provoke infighting in the opposition, as seen recently with the announced then withdrawn protest plans from Kavadarci Mayor Mitko Jancev.