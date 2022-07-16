With 68 votes, the Macedonian approved the French proposal. All MPs present in the Parliament hall, at the moment when the report on the French proposal was put to the vote, and after the list of discussants was exhausted, voted FOR. Previously, MPs from the VMRO-DPMNE coalition left the hall, as well as MPs from Levica. Previously, MP Dafina Stojanoska’s request for an hour break after the end of the debate on the French proposal for the negotiating framework was not accepted. The debate in the Parliament continued today in a tense atmosphere with exchange of accusations of betrayal of national interests and Bulgarianization of the state. The outcome of the vote was followed by applause from the MPs from SDSM and from the parties of the Albanians. They brought out Macedonian and European flags in the hall. With that, the Parliament of Macedonia accepted the draft conclusions submitted by MPs Jovan Mitreski from SDSM and Arber Ademi from DUI.

Parliament Speaker Xhaferi then said that he scheduled the continuation of the session for the budget review for 2 pm.