SDSM’s offer for the local elections can be worse, VMRO-DPMNE said on Wednesday.

Oliver Spasovski’s cousin in Kumanovo Oliver Ilievski became a candidate for mayor. While Sultan Zaev expelled Maksim Dimitrievski because he said that SDS is a kidnapped party. In Bitola, the candidate for mayor is Hristo Kondovski -Stentono who is a candidate because he is a business partner of Vice Zaev, said the party, adding that for Gjorce Petrov, SDS is nominating the old, worn out and corrupt mayor Aleksandar Naumovski, who will be remembered by the purchase of a washing machine worth an incredible 50 thousand euros.



According to VMRO-DPMNE, SDSM’s offer in these elections is crime and incompetence.