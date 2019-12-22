Transportation Minister Goran Sugareski said that the ruling SDSM party will select its coalition partners after the April 2020 elections. Sugareski was responding when asked if SDSM is still working on a pre-election coalition with its current partner DUI.

We are now focused on having democratic elections on April 12th, and we are convinced that SDSM will win. Regarding the future coalition, it will be decided later, Sugareski said.

SDSM was openly eager to form a pre-election coalition with DUI, which could be the first time two major parties join forces before the elections. This should help SDSM close the gap with VMRO-DPMNE, who it is trailing especially badly among ethnic Macedonian voters.