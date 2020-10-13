Top SDSM party official Damjan Mancevski announced that he is withdrawing from politics.

Mancevski was most recently Zaev’s Public Administration Minister and was ranked 3rd in the list of candidates for the 2020 elections in Skopje’s central district. After the election, Mancevski resigned from the Parliament along with other SDSM representatives who were expected to retain a position in the executive. But it was later revealed that he is not on the list of potential ministers, and was promptly rumored to be tapped as the next Secretary General of the Government.

Never the less, Zaev decided to stick with his confidant Dragi Raskovski, despite the numerous corruption scandals that involved him. This indicated the further weakening of the Skopje based “elitist” party wing where Mancevski is an important member.

In a Facebook message, Mancevski expressed his gratitude to Zoran Zaev and Radmila Sekerinska, the media and the NGO groups that supporter SDSM, the international community and other party officials. Mancevski said that he will move to the private sector.