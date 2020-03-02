SDSM party official from Bitola Zivko Asprov has threatened Vasko Naumovski, a former member of Parliament for VMRO-DPMNE, who publicized the shocking impunity which Asprov enjoys after his daughter was filmed shooting in the air.

The incident occurred during the woman’s wedding, when she was filmed firing a pistol in front of the assembled family and friends. No action was undertaken by the police, and Naumovski said that this is due to the powerful position Asprov has in the SDSM party. The SDSM appointed police chief of Bitola Slavko Jovanovski was one of the wedding guests.

In response, the SDSM official sent threats to Naumovski, who is a former member of Parliament. “Just keep writing about it, I will bust your head open and you won’t write any more you p…y. Your end is coming, mark my words”, is the message Asprov sent to Naumovski. When Naumovski warned Asprov that these are threats and he will report them to the police, Asprov continued to threaten to “bust his head”.