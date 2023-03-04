SDSM deputy leader Sanja Lukarevska, who generally keeps a low profile despite her high position in the party, announced a presidential run.

In an interview, Lukarevska assured incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski that she will not run against him, but that she will wait her time in 2029. The presidential elections are scheduled for 2024, but it is still not clear whether SDSM will stick with Pendarovski as their candidate – Zoran Zaev is believed to be considering a run, and the party may be pushed to endorse an ethnic Albanian candidate.