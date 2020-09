Vlatko Andonovski, a local official from Makedonska Kamenica and an SDSM party activist who tested positive to the coronavirus, has been meeting with top party officials late last week.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, his deputy Ljupco Nikolovski, Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce and other officials were in the small mining city to mark the day of the miners and met and took pictures with Andonovski.