Republika has been informed that two SDSM officials from the city of Veles and their companions got into a fight in a restaurant yesterday evening.

The incident happened at the International restaurant, and the parties involved were D.P., former chairman of the Veles municipal council, and D.K., another SDSM party official.

Eyewitnesses say that the two groups of men got into a lengthy argument which eventually turned into a fistfight in the crowded restaurant. Glasses and bottles flew as other guests fled. One of the participants in the fight had to seek treatment and that is where the incident was reported to the police.

Republika was told that pressure was put on the local police to keep quiet about the incident, not to embarrass the officials from the ruling party.