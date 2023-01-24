Following the spectacular escape of a convicted murderer during a prisoner transport, it’s not reported that another prisoner fled, this time from the Shutka prison. The person in question is Nafi Abdiovski, an outspoken supporter of the ruling SDSM party, which may have played a role in his lax treatment that led to his escape.

Abdiovski was sentenced to 8 months in prison for fraud, and only served out three after which he was sent to a semi-open ward. Ten days ago he fled the prison.

A stroll through his social media accounts shows an endless stream of photos with everybody who is anybody in the SDSM party, as well as photos taken in the Government building. Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.