SDSM spokesman Darko Kaevski contradicted Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and said that the Bechtel contract will be published and the press and the public will be allowed to inspect its 400 pages to see there is nothing suspicious in it.

Kaevski spoke hours after Grubi said that the contract is classified. According to Kaevski, the project, initially estimated at 1.3 billion USD, is a strategic decision of the country and will benefit domestic companies as well as Bechtel.

Kaevski also defended the plan to extend the work week from 40 to 60 hours, on request from Bechtel. He said that workers who will work such long hours will be paid a significant overtime.