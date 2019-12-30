The Netpress news site published evidence of propaganda material for the ruling SDSM party being distributed in a police station in Skopje.

The site published a photograph sent to it by a reader who snapped it in the police station in Gjorce Petrov, in the west of Skopje. The material was displayed in the hallway of the police station and it promotes the work of the SDSM party officials in the municipality.

Macedonia is about to enter into the 100 days period before the early general elections in April 2020, when the Government is being re-organized to ensure that SDSM is not allowed to abuse its stranglehold of the public administration for electoral purposes. Zoran Zaev is expected to resign as Prime Minister in four days and several key ministers, including the one in charge of the police, are going to step down and be replaced with opposition representatives.