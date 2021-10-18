The State Electoral Commission processed all the votes in Kumanovo, and found that the incumbent Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski came on top by just 22 votes ahead of the SDSM candidate Oliver Ilievski.

Dimitrievski, a former SDSM candidate, had a falling out with Zaev and ran a very successful independent campaign. Ilievski, a loyalist of Zaev’s Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who fought against Dimitrievski for control of the Kumanovo SDSM branch, ended up with 15,142 votes, and Dimitrievski has 15,164 votes. VMRO-DPMNE candidate Toni Mihajlovski is third with 8,582 votes and will be the kingmaker in the run-off, likely deciding for Dimitrievski to deny SDSM the city hall they have held for decades.