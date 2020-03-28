The ruling SDSM party rejected the offer from VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to work together on preparing an economic program that would help soften the blow from the coronavirus epidemic.

In a testy and arrogant response, SDSM points out that their record of economic growth over the past years was higher than the last few years under VMRO-DPMNE, during the SDSM provoked Colored Revolution unrests, and rejects the offer. Mickoski said that he has a proposal that would be able to close the gap in the budget, which SDSM leader Zoran Zaev himself placed at over two billion EUR – more than half the budget.

After the offer was rejected, VMRO responded with a press release expressing regret for SDSM’s “shortsightedness”.