The ruling SDSM party rejected the offer from VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski to work together on preparing an economic program that would help soften the blow from the coronavirus epidemic.
In a testy and arrogant response, SDSM points out that their record of economic growth over the past years was higher than the last few years under VMRO-DPMNE, during the SDSM provoked Colored Revolution unrests, and rejects the offer. Mickoski said that he has a proposal that would be able to close the gap in the budget, which SDSM leader Zoran Zaev himself placed at over two billion EUR – more than half the budget.
After the offer was rejected, VMRO responded with a press release expressing regret for SDSM’s “shortsightedness”.
We offer our solutions for the benefit of all our citizens. Inaction and division promoted by the Government can only bring bad results, which are already visible, VMRO-DPMNE said in its press release.
