Even as the Government meets to discuss reintroducing the curfew in light of the dramatic spike in Covid-19 cases, its representatives told Fokus that there is no need to extend the state of emergency.

President Pendarovski last extended the state of emergency, that allows the Government to rule by decree, until mid June. The ruling SDSM party insists that this means elections must take place 22 days after – on July 5 – a position that is strongly rejected by the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party and a large majority of the public that is not willing to vote in the midst of the Second Wave of the epidemic.

According to our estimates there is no need to extend the state of emergency, given that the healthcare system is now prepared for the coming period, Government sources told Fokus.

This would mean another push by SDSM to hold “corona elections”, even without the participation of opposition parties. Dozens of SDSM officials are themselves infected or in quarantine, after campaigning for weeks and attending iftar dinners during the month of Ramadan. SDSM has also bribed voters in the poor neighborhoods in a number of cities, distributing food and cooking oil as “donations” given in exchange for votes, without any precautionary measures.