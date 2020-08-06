SDSM plans to nominate Radmila Sekerinska as Speaker of the Parliament, the Albanian language ABC news site reports.

According to the site, SDSM is hoping to cobble together enough votes, along with ethnic Albanian parties, to form a Government, and a first step would be the election of a new Speaker. ABC writes that the social-democrats have decided that they will propose Sekerinska for this role.

Various speculations have been rife over the past days, as the Parliament convened but has no clear majority and numerous options for forming a coalition are being put forward by the parties and media outlets.