The leaked audio tapes of the former vice-president of SDSM Radmila Sekerinska, Boris Stankovski from the Kumanovo Municipal Organization and Vladimir Mitrevski, a delegate from the Centar Municipal Organization, apparently made during the online 26th Congress of SDSM, have been removed from Facebook.

It is clear that Facebook in Macedonia operates as a subsidiary of SDSM, so it is quite understandable where and why the tapes that reveal the problems in the party that yesterday at the Congress was called “modern, democratic and state party” have disappeared.

However, the truth always comes out, problems swept under the rug only accumulate, they are not erased.

Therefore, here are the tapes that speak of “democracy” in the “statehood party”.

Шеќеринска контра Заев!! Далеку од камерите и микрофоните, Шеќеринска отворено зборува за проблемите во СДСМ и Заев. Слушнете што се случуваше во затворениот дел од Конгресот.#РеформиВоСДСМ#ОставкаНаЗаев pic.twitter.com/vucz3tP1g6 — Реформи во СДСМ (@reformivosdsm) May 17, 2021

Куманово против Заев Борис Станковски од ОО СДСМ Куманово на затворениот дел од Конгресот на СДСМ: “состојбите ескалираат во партијата. Раководството го елиминира градоначалникот Максим од Централниот одбор, сами си ги редите членовите на ЦО….”https://t.co/hp41iujEX0 — Реформи во СДСМ (@reformivosdsm) May 17, 2021