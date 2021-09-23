The insolent manipulation of the people continues by SDSM. From the fake resignations, now they have illogically voted against the debate on the Tetovo tragedy in the Committee on Labor and Social Policy, said VMRO-DPMNE.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition are running away from confronting arguments about the accident and do not want to provide any information about the tragedy in which 14 people lost their lives, and rejected the proposal to form an inquiry commission. The citizens should be aware that this attitude of the MPs from the ruling coalitions is in agreement with the position of Zaev according to whom the accident is banal, said the opposition party.

According to VMRO-DPMNE the behavior of the MPs from the ruling coalition shows that SDSM has no moral principles, but is driven by low passions for personal interests and protection of those responsible.