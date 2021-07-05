Incumbent Mayor of Kumanovo Maksim Dimitrievski today announced that he is running for another term. Dimitrievski’s candidacy follows that of Martin Kostovski, his local rival in the SDSM branch.

This is the second major municipal SDSM party branch that got split today – earlier two candidates announced their nominations in Skopje’s Aerodrom district.

Dimitrievski was a frequent critic of party leader Zoran Zaev, both for his mishandling of the pandemic and for his extreme readiness to accept nationalist demands from Bulgaria.