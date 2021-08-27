Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, known for his frequent criticism of his own SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, is planning an independent run, local media are reporting.

SDSM is about to appoint its candidate for the coming local elections in October, and it seems clear that Dimitrievski will not get the nomination. He has been feuding with Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, who also comes from the SDSM branch in Kumanovo, and openly attacked Zaev for his numerous concessions with Macedonian national interests. Another candidate from the local SDSM branch is already conducting a campaign hoping to get the nomination to lead one of the largest cities in Macedonia.

According to the reports, Dimitrievski will begin collecting signatures from citizens for an independent run, and will also have a list for the city council – led by a female candidate. Seeing the split in SDSM, VMRO-DPMNE is also making a run for the city that was long held by SDSM, nominating actor Toni Mihajlovski for Mayor.