Fake news about the resignations of VMRO-DPMNE’s interim ministers stemming from SDSM’s kitchen are the result of desperation and fear of major defeat, VMRO-DPMNE has said.
The part adds that the fact that Zaev releases fake news means that the criminals are afraid of Culev and that the government wants to hide the truth about the “Racket” case.
Once again we emphasize that this is fake news and we appeal to the citizens that the desperation of SDSM will produce many more such fake news in the coming period.
It is obvious that there is a contest within the ranks of SDSM which medium will publish bigger fake news to try to defocus from the real scandals and problems that are taking place in the SDSM government, as well as Zaev’s involvement in the “Racket” case, VMRO-DPMNE said.
