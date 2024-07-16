SDSM left the state without pilots and with old vehicles and outdated technical equipment. For seven years, the two fire-fighting aircraft were out of service and without pilots, but VMRO-DPMNE changed that. During those seven years, SDSM did not invest in fire-fighting vehicles or technical equipment, as VMRO-DPMNE reminds us. Every summer, the state was reduced to ashes, and SDSM did nothing. During the worst fires, the country received help even from Austria, while Zaev, as prime minister, enjoyed the sun and did not come to Macedonia. SDSM brought the country to the brink. Now, VMRO-DPMNE is raising the country from the ashes left by SDSM, making something out of nothing.