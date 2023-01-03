In the new year 2023, SDSM continues with successful economic measures and policies, with constant care for the Macedonian economy and Macedonian citizens, the party says, adding that already in March, pensions will be increased by between six and seven percent for all 330,000 pensioners.

Conditions have been created for a new increase in the minimum wage by 10 percent, which will amount to no less than 20,000 denars, which will contribute to the harmonization, that is, the growth of wages in all sectors. In the Budget for 2023, 800 million euros are planned for capital investments, which will encourage economic growth, which, according to the EBRD’s estimates, will be around 2.3 percent this year, according to SDSM.

The party claims that they are actively working to attract new foreign direct investments that “open new well-paid jobs, thus reducing the unemployment rate.”