SDSM completely refused to use fingerprint terminals in the census, which will allow only those who are actually present, ie resident population to be counted, said VMRO-DPMNE, adding that if the government wants statistics, then there would be no problem to use fingerprint terminals.

Zaev wants a census that is agreed beforehand, with agreed numbers. Zaev will conduct a census by simply dictating ID numbers without additional verification. Proof that SDSM does not want a real census is the fact that they rejected all amendments of VMRO-DPMNE, which aimed to improve the census law, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party adds that everything the government does is by force and to the detriment of the citizens.