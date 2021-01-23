SDSM completely refused to use fingerprint terminals in the census, which will allow only those who are actually present, ie resident population to be counted, said VMRO-DPMNE, adding that if the government wants statistics, then there would be no problem to use fingerprint terminals.
Zaev wants a census that is agreed beforehand, with agreed numbers. Zaev will conduct a census by simply dictating ID numbers without additional verification. Proof that SDSM does not want a real census is the fact that they rejected all amendments of VMRO-DPMNE, which aimed to improve the census law, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party adds that everything the government does is by force and to the detriment of the citizens.
In addition, the government is determined to conduct the census, even in the midst of pandemic it is extremely dangerous. Namely, countries like Germany, Serbia and others postponed their census, but not Zaev. After all, reason is the last thing we expect from Zaev, but that is why we call on President Stevo Pendarovski not to sign the Census Law and to prevent this attempt for falsification, the party said in a press release.
