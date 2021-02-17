SDSM announced last night the first elections within the party to elect party leader, which will be held on March 21, 2021.

The ruling party informed that at the 19th session of the Central Board last night, the criteria for the SDSM leader candidates, the manner and the procedure for candidacy were determined.

A five-member Central Election Commission has been elected, followed by the formation of election commissions in all 80 municipalities where SDSM has municipal organizations.