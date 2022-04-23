It is time for SDSM to stop with empty phrases and explain to the public about all the crimes committed by their officials, said VMRO-DPMNE.

It is time to have an answer and responsibility how did oil disappear from cannabis factories, which is ownership share of the Zaev family in the marijuana factories throughout Macedonia. It is time to have responsibility for whom Muhamed Zekiri stole. Let SDSM explain the public where the money from the racket went, and according to Jovanovski, it went directly to Vice and Zoran Zaev. But there will also have to be accountability for the political orders and torture that occur against all dissidents of the government. It is time for SDSM to be honest with the citizens and to be responsible for the stolen weapons from the Ohrid police, but also for all contracts and shady deals in REK Bitola, and all other institutions and companies that were used to pump money from the state budget, at the expense of people close to the government. Yes, there will be resignations, but also accountability for the leadership of SDSM and the Government.