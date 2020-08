Macedonia

SDSM to publicly say with whom they have agreed, because words “I have a majority” are not enough for government

The words “I have a majority” are not enough to form a government, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Dimce Arsovski, who called on SDSM to publicly say with whom they formed a parliamentary majority, as they claim, because none of the other political parties confirms that. SDSM: We are holding...