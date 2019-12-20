The name of the interim prime minister will be revealed by the end of next week, after meetings of the SDSM Executive and Central Boards, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday.

We postponed the decision until the end of next week for tactical reasons You will understand us because here ut is about an agreement between the government and the opposition. We would not want to rush it with any measures. We have enough time to think. It is about the election of a prime minister for 100 days from January 3 until the elections and the formation of the next government. It is about two additional deputy ministers with veto power at the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, but also about filling the vacant position of Vice President for Economic Affairs. The economy is very important and we want the office to be staffed with the right person, the outgoing prime minister said.