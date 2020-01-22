The Spasovski Government yesterday pushed against the interim Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi, overturning her decisions to replace the managers of six welfare centers.

Under the 100 days rule, which provides that opposition nominated candidates like Mizrahi will manage some of the departments which are most frequently abused in the run up to the elections, Mizrahi has the right to replace a certain percentage of managers. But the Government yesterday insisted that she needs clearance from her deputy, who was nominated by the SDSM party. The Government even issued a press release accusing Mizrahi of “pressuring the department staff” when writing up her order to replace the managers of the Stip, Bitola, Probistip, Valandovo, Prilep and Radovis welfare centers. Similar resistance to the VMRO-DPMNE nominated interim minister was also evident in the Interior Ministry, where eventually the Minister Nake Culev was able to implement his orders.

Mizrahi was faced with ugly attacks after assuming office from SDSM’s Mila Carovska, who has been heavily promoted by the ruling party desperate for a feel good story amid the endless line of corruption scandals (not that Carovska was exempt from corruption allegations). SDSM activists went after Mizrahi, the first Jewish member of Government in Macedonia, with anti-Semitic slurs as well as fake news reports.