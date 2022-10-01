VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski revealed evidence that the former Mayor of Skopje’s Gazi Baba district Boris Georgievski signed contracts with several journalists and public figures close to the ruling SDSM party. The contracts were ostensibly for promotion of events in the municipality, but were clearly meant to reward public supporters of the Government.

Municipal funds were used to reward Government favorites. Over 2.5 million denars were paid to four people for no-show gigs, Stoilkovski said.

The group includes new media advisor Bojan Kordalov, journalists Ljubisa Stankovic and Santa Argirova, as well as director Tomislav Zivkovic. Stoilkovski pointed to the fact that Stankovic was also hired as adviser to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and has received 5,000 EUR from Gazi Baba. The same sum was paid to Argirova.