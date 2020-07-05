During his campaign event in Prilep, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski accused the SDSM party of spending 420 million EUR in just the first six months of the year in an attempt to bribe voters. He pointed to the exploding deficit which he said the SDSM led Government is using to cover the negative effects of the numerous corruption scandals it has created.

The choice in these elections will be between justtice and injustice, between criminals and the rule of law, between those who humiliated us and our dignity, Mickoski said before the citizens of Prilep.

VMRO’s Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, who leads the party list in the district covering Prilep, asked SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to respond whether it’s true that his family is buying properties in at least two countries in Europe.

There are no new foreign investments in Macedonia, but the Zaevs are foreign investors in at least two European countries. I ask him to reveal these properties, and if he won’t, I will, Nikoloski said.

According to a poll done by McLaughlin associates, VMRO enjoys a comfortable lead over SDSM in this district, despite the fact that it includes Zaev’s stronghold of Strumica.