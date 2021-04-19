The stunt performed by the SDSM lead coalition yesterday, when two of its members of Parliament who are infected with the coronavirus came for a vote in ambulances, while wearing hazmat suits, reminded the public of the numerous instanced when people who were actually ill were not given prompted medical transport.

The most notorious recent case is that of a shepherd from a remote village near Kratovo, who suffered an aneurism and hypothermia, who died after calls for immediate helicopter evacuation.

Activist Toni Mihajlovski also reminds the public about the case of Emilija Dineva from Gevgelija, a woman from Dojran who died in a crash, and the family later agreed to donate her organs, leading to the first successful heart transplant surgery in Macedonia. Dineva was also denied transport, Mihajlovski reminds, and the family was told to bring her to hospital in their own car, rather than wait for one of the few ambulances available in the region.