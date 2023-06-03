The planned meeting of the leaders of the two main parties VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM will need to be held one on one, said VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski. SDSM leader Dimitar Kovacevski is asking for a broader meeting, with additional representatives of the parties included. Mickoski and Kovacevski are expected to discuss the burning issue of constitutional changes, that Bulgaria demands from Macedonia.

My experience is that nothing gets agreed in broader meetings, Mickoski said. Arguments from SDSM are that there will be different accounts of what was agreed at the meeting, unless more people are included, underlining the lack of trust.