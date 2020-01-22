SDSM is caught in the act of trying, in a hurry, through a draft law on the use of the Macedonian language, to introduce a legal solution that would make the Macedonian language a second language in the Republic of Macedonia. SDSM further humiliates the Macedonian language by calling it a foreign language in Macedonia, Robert Veljanovski from VMRO-DPMNE said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The silence of Zaev, Spasovski and their servants over the scandalous legal solution will not hide the shame of SDSM from this huge scandal. Namely, the silence only confirms that they agree with the scandalous wording in Article 4, line 11 of the proposed Law on Use of the Macedonian Language in which SDSM says the Macedonian language is “a foreign / second language in and out of the Republic of Macedonia”. But according to the Constitution and the laws, the Macedonian language can never be a foreign or a second language in the Republic of Macedonia. According to the Constitution, another language may be used BESIDE the Macedonian language at all public events, and not the Macedonian language being an accompanying language to any other language. SDSM must urgently accept that the Macedonian language is neither a second language nor a foreign language in the Republic of Macedonia, said Robert Veljanovski.

Zaev, Spasovski and SDSM are plotting an unconstitutional and offensive legal solution that again humiliates the Macedonian language, he added.

