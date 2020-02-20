Months before the elections the SDSM led Government is rushing through a plan to give away water rights along the Crna river to a private company. Stevce Antovski from VMRO-DPMNE said that the contract that is being pushed so close to the elections would make millions for the private company that will win it.

Under the contract, the state managed ELEM company would be task to invest in the construction of the planned Cebren dam and hydro plant, the planned Orlov Kamen dam, while the private company would manage the dams, as well as the existing Tikves dam. With this the Government would be giving away our waters under a plan where ELEM would not even be the majority owner of the future joint company. This opens the doors to have Crna river given away to a company close to SDSM, Antovski said.

He warned any interested companies to steer clear from what he called a “criminal proposal”.